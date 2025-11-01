PL club monitoring forgotten Chelsea star following major transfer U-turn

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during a training session (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly being monitored by Everton as a potential transfer target as he’s now unlikely to join Bayern Munich permanently.

The Senegal international left Chelsea for a loan move to Bayern in the summer, and he’s not had the best start to life at the Allianz Arena.

With just two goals in his first ten games with Bayern, and the presence of Harry Kane as Vincent Kompany’s first-choice striker, it seems highly unlikely that Jackson has much of a future at the club.

According to Football Insider, this has led Everton to take a look at Jackson, with the 24-year-old supposedly viewed as the type of centre-forward who could be well suited to David Moyes’ tactics.

Nicolas Jackson transfer saga takes a fresh twist

Jackson didn’t really do enough at Chelsea to keep his place there, so few fans will have been surprised when he ended up leaving this summer.

It looked like Bayern were ready to give the player another chance to make it at a big club, with TBR Football recently reporting that this loan looked almost certain to be made permanent, but they’ve seemingly changed their minds about that quite quickly.

German outlet Bild also reported that an agreement was already in place for Jackson to sign a five-year deal with Bayern upon joining them permanently.

It now makes sense that other clubs are keeping an eye on Jackson’s situation, and Everton could be the right level for him.

Nicolas Jackson form Games Goals Chelsea 2023/24 44 17 Chelsea 2024/25 37 13 Bayern (loan) 2025/26 10 2

Nicolas Jackson not the only striker on Everton’s list

Still, the report also mentions other strikers being considered by Everton, such as former Brentford man Ivan Toney.

Another name to watch could be Tottenham’s Richarlison, with the Toffees open to bringing the Brazilian forward back to the club, according to Football Insider.

It will be interesting to see who ends up getting the nod, but Jackson looks like an option well worth considering due to his likely availability next summer.