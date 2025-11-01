Sven Botman celebrates with Nick Woltemade during Newcastle's game vs Arsenal (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s new sporting director Ross Wilson is likely to work on a new contract for key defender Sven Botman in the next few weeks.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle since his arrival from Lille a few years ago, and it’s not too surprising that his form has seen him attract interest from other top clubs.

As recently reported for the Daily Briefing, Botman is on Liverpool’s radar as they look for new signings at centre-back, and this follows them initially considering him in the summer as well.

Not only has Botman been linked with Liverpool, but a report from TBR Football stated that Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of his.

Sven Botman’s situation at Newcastle amid transfer interest

A report from the Chronicle has the latest on Botman’s future amid the links with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

It seems that the Dutchman’s new deal could be sorted out soon, with Wilson likely to make it a priority of his.

Botman’s current deal runs until 2027, so although there isn’t exactly a desperate hurry, it would probably be wise for the Magpies to get this sorted sooner rather than later.

Liverpool and Chelsea both need Sven Botman

Liverpool and Chelsea are two clubs crying out for a centre-back of Botman’s calibre right now.

It’s been a nightmare few weeks for Liverpool in particular, who have lost six of their last seven games whilst conceding alarmingly high numbers of goals.

Botman could be ideal to fix that, giving LFC a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate will also soon need replacing as there’s seemingly no progress on a new deal for him at Anfield.

Chelsea, meanwhile, look in need of better options than Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, who have often looked like weak links in Enzo Maresca’s squad this season.