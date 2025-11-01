Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Scott McTominay from Napoli.

According to Football Insider, the Italian outfit values him highly, and they are unwilling to let him leave. The midfielder is reportedly happy at the Italian club as well.

McTominay has been linked with Barcelona as well.

Scott McTominay will cost a premium

Pete O’Rourke claims: “He’s such a key man for them. He’s their talisman right now in that Napoli side, especially now with Kevin De Bruyne out injured. “Napoli won’t want to weaken their squad by losing such an important player like Scott McTominay. He’s under contract until 2028, so, to even consider selling him would be a huge fee as well.”

Spurs would have to pay a huge amount of money in order to convince Napoli to sell the player. The 28-year-old midfielder has been excellent since joining the Italian club, and he was nominated for the Ballon d’Or after his impressive performances last season.

Spurs could use McTominay

He could prove to be an excellent addition for Spurs. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and a goal-scoring midfielder would add a new dimension to their attack.

The player knows the Premier League well from his time at Manchester United, and he could make an instant impact. However, it seems highly unlikely that Tottenham will be able to get the deal done.

There is no doubt that he has the qualities to help them improve, and he is at the peak of his career as well. However, he is enjoying his football at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and he has no reason to move on.

He helped Napoli win the league title last season. Tottenham managed to win a European trophy last season, but they are not quite at the level required to win league titles. The Scottish International will look to continue with Napoli and win major trophies with them.