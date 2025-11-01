(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to sign Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has done quite well for club and country, and he has attracted the attention of top clubs. According to a report from Fussball Europa, West Ham are interested in signing the German International as a replacement for Guido Rodriguez.

The 31-year-old does not have a future at the London club, and West Ham are hoping to get rid of him. They are looking to replace him with the German midfielder.

Angelo Stiller would improve West Ham

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder would be an excellent addition for West Ham. He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

The Hammers have been quite disappointing defensively, and signing a quality defensive midfielder could make a huge difference for them. He would protect the defensive unit and allow the creative players to express themselves better.

Stiller is a quality player

The 24-year-old is certainly good enough to play for top teams, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can convince Stiller. He might look to join a club where he will be able to challenge for trophies regularly. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Stiller is a target for Manchester United as well.

The player is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Moving to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Stiller has been hailed as a “great player”.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can find a suitor for Rodriguez during the January transfer window. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and they will not want to lose him for nothing. It would make sense for them to sell the player for a nominal fee in January.