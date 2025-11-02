Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a very difficult few weeks, but they managed to end their run of poor form with victory over Aston Villa on Saturday night. It was an accomplished team performance from the reigning Premier League champions, although there was focus on a number of individuals in the aftermath of the Anfield clash.

One of those was Conor Bradley, who is among those to have struggled so far this season. However, he was in better form against Aston Villa, in what was his first 90-minute appearance since the Merseyside derby in September.

Arne Slot has his say on Conor Bradley fitness issues

Bradley’s fitness has been spoken about in recent weeks, especially considering that his injury record has not been great either. Liverpool manager Arne Slot spoke on the Northern Ireland international in the aftermath of the Aston Villa victory, as he admitted that he is not used to playing so regularly – especially for 90 minutes as a time.

“The more players play together, the better it will be. You cannot compare Trent with Conor. But Conor played an outstanding game, like many others. I think the team performance is what made the difference today.

“Everyone was really fighting to get that win over the line, throwing themselves in front of shots, sprinting back when needed, being ready for a high press. So, there were a lot of positives to take – also from individual performances, like Conor’s. The challenge for him now is to make himself ready, because he’s not been used to 90 minutes a lot this season and after two days of rest the next one is coming up. So, we have to think about that as well. But for now, your question was, ‘Did he play well?’ Yes, he played well today.”

Bradley will need to be counted upon as a starter in the coming weeks, given that fellow right-back Jeremie Frimpong is expected to be out of action until December with a muscle injury.