Eddie Howe admits he might not be able to sign his favourite player

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for one of their former players.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is attracting attention from some of the top clubs after his impressive performances since leaving the Magpies.

Newcastle had to let Anderson leave the club due to PSR issues but now after his performances for Forest, they are being linked with a move for him but not only do they face intense competition to sign him but his price tag has increased significantly.

Newcastle United told Elliot Anderson asking price

As per Florian Plettenberg, Nottingham Forest are set to demand around £100–120 million for Anderson and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in a move for the English midfielder.

His performances have impressed Thomas Tuchel and now the midfielder has become a part of the England setup. Forest, understandably, have no desire to let the midfielder leave the club and they are in a strong position regarding his future as Anderson only signed a new five-year deal last year.

Eddie Howe has admitted that it would not be possible for his team to spend the money that Forest are asking for Anderson.

“Sentiment never comes into it – it is always about finance,” he told The Chronicle.

“We have not had any discussions on the January window.

“We’re too focused on the amount of games we have. That will take focus for now.

“Certainly paying fees like that, and I am not sure we are going to be in a position to do that. I am talking about that without any knowledge on January.

“It is just not really a window that big fees are usually paid.

“There is always a long-term management of PSR and long-term management on our financial situation. We can’t let one transfer unbalance that.”

Eddie Howe may struggle to make expensive signings

Although the Magpies have spent big money in the summer transfer window on signings like Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, that was mainly due to the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

In order to make more such signings, they would have to either sell one of their star players or risk losing such talents to the financially strong clubs of the Premier League.

Howe would have serious regrets over selling Anderson but the midfielder needed more playing time and opportunities to develop and he got the ideal environment to do that at Forest.

