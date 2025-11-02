Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have leeway to make signings in January, due to selling Alexander Isak for a British transfer record fee during the summer. One area that could be addressed is midfield, where Eddie Howe’s depth options are not quite as good as elsewhere in his squad.

Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have become a settled trio for Howe, but despite having the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock, there is a feeling that another midfielder is needed at St James’ Park.

Newcastle interested in Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney has emerged as a target for Newcastle, as Howe seeks to up the quality of his depth options in midfield.

“Hackney is a top player and he’s somebody I rate very highly. It’s no surprise there is interest in him, I’m told a lot of clubs have been keeping tabs on him, and it seems Newcastle are now one of those clubs.

“If Hackney was at Newcastle tomorrow, I don’t think he’d get into their midfield, because the options they’ve got in there at the moment are pretty much fixed. But he is the sort of player they would love to have who can come into the team when needed. Howe has been a bit concerned about the players they’ve got behind those three in there. He’s a very talented player with plenty of room to grow and develop, so he could go into that Newcastle squad with a view to becoming a key player in the future.

“With the three they’ve got in midfield at the moment, he would be going in there to provide depth, and whether that’s what he will be interested in, I’m not sure. But it’s definitely something that would make sense for Newcastle.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a move for Hackney, either in January or next summer. However, they could face significant competition for his signature, with Tottenham among those also in the race.