‘He looks awkward’ – Gary Neville points finger at Man United star after Forest draw

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has voiced doubts about Benjamin Sesko’s early performances at Old Trafford, claiming the £74 million summer signing from RB Leipzig still has a long way to go to justify his hefty price tag.

Speaking after United’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, Neville told NBC Sports that “the jury is out” on the 21-year-old striker, who he believes has looked “awkward” and “well off it” compared to other new arrivals in the Premier League.

Sesko’s move to Man United was part of Ruben Amorim’s aggressive rebuild, coming after the Portuguese manager missed out on Viktor Gyökeres, who instead completed a £64 million switch to Arsenal.

Benjamin Sesko has struggled at Man United

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Sesko has found the transition to English football challenging, scoring just two goals in 11 appearances so far this season.

Neville, known for his forthright analysis, didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“I’m no further forward with him,” he said, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“The jury is out. He’s well off it compared to the other summer signings United made up front, like [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo. He looks awkward, he had a couple of good opportunities against Forest, but his touch wasn’t quite right. For £80 million, you can say he’s young and settling in, but you still want to see a bit more.”

Sesko started his sixth match of the season against Forest, earning a second consecutive start after providing an assist in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Brighton.

However, he struggled to make a significant impact, often isolated from play and failing to capitalise on key chances.

Amorim remains patient with his young striker, confident that the goals will come once he adjusts to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.

Red Devils have complete faith in the striker

United’s coaching staff believe Sesko’s movement and finishing ability will shine through with time, pointing to his impressive record at RB Leipzig and in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Still, pressure is mounting. With United’s attack under scrutiny and results inconsistent, fans are eager to see tangible progress from their big-money signing.

For now, Sesko’s adaptation remains a work in progress and while Neville’s criticism may sound harsh, it reflects a growing sentiment among supporters who expected more immediate impact from one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.

