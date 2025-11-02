January exit is increasingly likely for Man United star who is wanted by mulitple clubs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is rapidly becoming one of the most in-demand players ahead of the January transfer window, with several Premier League and European clubs preparing moves for the Dutch forward.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United are among five English clubs monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, while Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven have also expressed serious interest in securing his signature.

Zirkzee, who joined Man United last year amid high expectations, has shown flashes of his immense potential but has struggled to cement a consistent place in Ruben Amorim’s starting lineup.

Joshua Zirkzee wants Man United exit

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, the striker is now reportedly pushing for regular first-team football to strengthen his chances of earning a spot in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad.

Sources close to the player suggest that Zirkzee remains fully professional and committed to United but is becoming increasingly concerned about his lack of playing time.

United, however, are reluctant to part ways with Zirkzee mid-season. The club’s hierarchy reportedly wants to keep the current squad intact through the second half of the campaign, particularly as Amorim looks to manage injuries and maintain attacking depth.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils are aware that interest could intensify if Zirkzee’s situation doesn’t improve by early January.

West Ham United are understood to be prioritising a new striker to ease the workload on Jarrod Bowen, and Zirkzee’s blend of strength, creativity, and technical ability makes him a prime target.

Competition is intense to sign the Dutch attacker

Meanwhile, Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven view the Dutchman as an attainable option capable of elevating their frontline for the remainder of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently noted that “clubs across Europe are keeping a close eye on Zirkzee’s situation,” adding that “his profile fits many systems, he’s versatile, young, and motivated ahead of a World Cup cycle.”

With interest growing on multiple fronts and Zirkzee’s desire for regular football clear, Man United could face a crucial decision in the coming months.

Whether they choose to hold firm or cash in, remains to be seen. The Dutchman has made just four Premier League appearances this season since Amorim favours Benjamin Sesko over the former Serie A striker.

