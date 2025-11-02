Just In: Liverpool scout watched versatile Premier League winger this week

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool got back to winning ways with a win against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

The defending Premier League champions have struggled this season and Arne Slot has endured a difficult time at the club after comfortably guiding them to the league title last season.

The Reds face four defeats in a row in the Premier League and that pushed them down the league table when they were comfortable sitting at the top at one stage.

However, the win against Villa, which came through goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, put Liverpool back in a respectable position in the league from where they can mount a title challenge, even though Arsenal are still seven points ahead and lead the race at the moment.

Liverpool need more depth in attacking positions

A lot has been made about Liverpool’s squad depth this season and how weak it is, specially when it comes to the wide attacking positions.

The likes of Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are certain starters on each wing and behind them, there is a lack of depth in the squad.

In order to address that issues, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fulham winger Kevin, according to Football Insider.

The club’s chief scout Barry Hunter was present at Craven Cottage on Saturday to watch Fulham beat Wolves 3-0.

As per the report, Hunter was at Craven Cottage to particularly watch Kevin.

The Liverpool officials have been impressed by how Kevin has played this season and the way he takes the ball forward, aided by his dribbling quality, is something that has caught their attention.

Kevin has been watched by Liverpool’s scout

Due to the lack of wide attacking options on the bench, it is clear why they are looking closely at signing a winger. Kevin’s ability to play on both the wings add more weight to why they are particularly considering him.

The interest is new and at an early stage since they would surely want to see more of the winger before making up their mind but Kevin is someone on their radar.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is another player who has impressed the Reds hierarchy and his early season form has increased the number of suitors looking to sign him.

