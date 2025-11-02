“I am not happy” – Liverpool star admits his concern after win against Aston Villa

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield, Mohamed Salah struck a reflective tone in his post-match comments, expressing concern over what he described as a “tricky” start to the Premier League season.

Although the Egyptian forward scored in the win, marking yet another milestone performance and reaching 250 goals for the Merseyside club, he insisted that both he and the team have more to offer as new signings continue to settle in.

“I am not happy with this start to the season,” Salah told reporters after the match, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s a tricky season for us because we have a few new players. They’re very good signings, but they need time to adapt to the team.”

Mo Salah is unhappy with his team’s poor start

Despite Liverpool’s strong showing against Aston Villa, with Salah netting his 250th goal for the club, the winger’s comments show that he demands more from himself and his teammates.

Perhaps that attitude is the reason behind his success with the Premier League club and he wants more of it this season.

After four league defeats in a row, the Reds have lost ground in the Premier League title race against Arsenal and fallen seven points behind them in the league table.

Form of new Liverpool signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz has been criticised while the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the club’s new full-backs who joined in the summer, have struggled to settle at the club and deal with the pressure of playing for a club like Liverpool.

Salah emphasised that adaptation is key to rediscovering Liverpool’s best form.

“We just need time to adapt and know each other’s games,” he continued.

“Everything will be fine.”

Liverpool star demands more from teammates

His words echo Arne Slot’s own recent comments about the need for patience and continuity.

In the end, while the victory over Aston Villa offered optimism, Salah’s candid assessment served as a reminder that Liverpool’s journey this season is one of evolution rather than immediate perfection.

The club’s talisman expects nothing less than the highest standards from himself and his teammates.

