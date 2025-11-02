Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back in 2026. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a new central defender next summer, irrespective of whether Ibrahima Konate stays or goes. Currently, they have set their sights on two key targets that are also on course to be out of contract at the end of the season: Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano.

Liverpool have been interested in Guehi for some time, but their desire to sign Upamecano has come about in recent months. The Bayern Munich and France star would be an excellent addition to Arne Slot’s squad, although it could be difficult for him to end up at Anfield.

Dayot Upamecano in talks over new Bayern Munich contract

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Upamecano is in talks with Bayern over signing a new deal, but despite this, his future in Bavaria remains very uncertain.

“I’m sure (Liverpool) will be hoping that maybe they could sign a player of the calibre of Upamecano on a potential free transfer in the summer. Look, he’s under contract at the Allianz Arena until the summer and discussions over a new dealer are ongoing between Upamecano’s representatives and Bayern Munich.

“Bayern are hopeful that they can persuade the France international to stay, but he will have a lot of options and there’s no getting away from that. Right now it’s probably an open race for signature as there’ll be so many clubs ready to sign him on a free transfer if a new deal can’t be agreed. But Bayern are doing everything they can to try and persuade the Frenchman to stay.”

There is no doubt that Upamecano would be a top signing for Liverpool, but for now, there continues to be a waiting game to see whether they make a move in January.