Pep Guardiola wants his Man City defensive options addressed. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Man City have not had a straightforward season so far, with they could end the weekend 2nd in the Premier League standings. Pep Guardiola’s side recruited well over the summer transfer window, and already, they are thinking about deals that could be done in 2026.

One area that is expected to be looked at is defence, with a new right-back being sought. They have lined up targets, one of whom could also be utilised in central defence when required.

Ex-Aston Villa CEO confirms Man City-Ezri Konsa talks

As per Football Insider, former Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has revealed that Ezri Konsa’s camp has held talks with Man City over a possible move next summer.

“He’s been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League. He’s a quality player. I think Konsa would fit in well in the Man City regime right now. Villa would loathe to let him go, but I think there is a chance of this one.

“I’ve heard that there have been initial discussions, but nothing too far advanced right now. He’s certainly looking at his options, that’s what I’ve been led to believe. There is never smoke without fire, so let’s just see where it goes. Villa would be very keen to hang on to him because he is that consistent. He’s been a rock in their defence.

“Actually, it’s his centre-back partners that have been the problem for Villa, so they’ve got to work on that as well. Maybe that’s part of the equation. He wants to know what Villa’s plans are for the defence.”

Konsa has been a top performer for Aston Villa over the last couple of years, so it would be a bitter blow for them if he were to leave. On the other hand, he would be an excellent addition for Man City.