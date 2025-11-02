Report: Michael Carrick linked with surprise managerial role with Premier League club

(Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Wolves are considering appointing former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick to replace the recently sacked Vitor Pereira.

Draw against Brighton served as the final straw for Pereira, with the club taking the decision to sack him on Sunday.

The dismissal does not come as a surprise given the club’s poor form, having not won a single game in the Premier League this season, drawing two and losing eight.

Sitting 20th in the table with just two points in 10 games, the club will have to get the replacement right, someone who can take them out of the relegation zone and keep them safe for this season.

Michael Carrick being considered for the Wolves job

According to The Athletic, several names are being considered with former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil among the top candidates.

Having been sacked just one year ago, he is now being linked with a shock return to the club to guide them out of their current rock bottom position.

Other names mentioned in the report are Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards who made a name for himself with his impressive job at Luton and former Middlesbrough manager Carrick.

The report claims that the former Manchester United man is someone who is being discussed internally by the club and remains a potential candidate for the job.

He has also been recently linked with a return to Old Trafford, with reports suggesting that Carrick would be tempted by the Manchester United job.

Michael Carrick’s impressive job at Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick retired in 2018 and swiftly transitioned into coaching, taking on roles as an assistant manager at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was then given an opportunity to manage Man United as the club’s caretaker manager in November 2021 following Solskjaer’s sacking.

Carrick managed three games and remained unbeaten in all three, winning two and drawing one.

Date Competition Opponent Home/Away Result 23 Nov 2021 UEFA Champions League – Group Stage Villarreal CF Away W 2–0 29 Nov 2021 Premier League Chelsea FC Away D 1–1 2 Dec 2021 Premier League Arsenal FC Home W 3–2

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival saw Carrick leave the club, but his successful stint served as a launchpad for his managerial career as he landed his first permanent role with Middlesbrough.

The 44-year-old took over a club that was sitting in 21st place in the Championship and facing a potential relegation battle and he made an immediate impact, transforming the team into a an attractive, possession-based playing side.

Under Carrick, Middlesbrough’s form dramatically improved, climbing from near the bottom of the table to secure a playoff spot by the end of the 2022/2023 season.

His record included 18 wins in 30 games, demonstrating a remarkable turnaround in points-per-game average.