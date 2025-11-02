St James' Park ahead of Newcastle's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Newcastle had a tricky start to the season, but in recent weeks, their form has taken a significant upturn – and that has coincided with the emergence of Nick Woltemade, who has made a big impact since his club-record move from Stuttgart late in the summer transfer window.

Woltemade arrived as the Alexander Isak replacement, and so far, he has hit the ground running at St James’ Park. The 23-year-old has racked up six goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, with four of those coming in the Premier League.

Nick Woltemade told to stick around at Newcastle

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Woltemade would welcome a move to Bayern Munich in the coming years, but as per Football Insider, Keith Wyness has urged him to be loyal to Newcastle.

“He’s got to be consistent. It’s only just early in the season, so he’s got to show us that he can really do it over a period of time. He needs to get 15 to 20 goals to really make that mark. And even then, I think another season on Tyneside would be more likely. So I don’t see a move away happening anytime soon.

“I think he should just focus on where he is and keep the Toon faithful happy. I like his style. He’s certainly ungainly. He’s got some lovely little flicks. We saw that lovely back heel goal. It’s great. I don’t see him going to Bayern Munich or going back to Germany in the near future. I’d say we’ve got to keep him focused on scoring 15 or 20 a season. Then he might be considered by one of the bigger German clubs.”

Woltemade may well return to Germany in the future, but for now, he is a Newcastle player, and it can be said that he looks very comfortable on Tyneside.