Real Madrid confident of securing Premier League star in major blow to Liverpool

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident that they will secure the signing of Marc Guéhi once the Crystal Palace defender’s contract expires next summer, according to The Sun.

The 25-year-old England international has emerged as one of Europe’s most coveted free agents, attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Barcelona but reports suggest that the player’s preference leans strongly toward a move to the Bernabéu.

Sources close to Los Blancos indicate that club officials see Guéhi as an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, with his calm distribution and tactical intelligence fitting seamlessly into Xabi Alonso’s defensive system.

Real Madrid are confident of signing Marc Guéhi

Madrid are convinced that Guéhi’s leadership, maturity, and comfort on the ball make him a perfect addition to their backline.

Real Madrid’s optimism is also said to stem from Guéhi’s admiration for several of his international teammates already in Spain.

The defender has built a strong rapport with Jude Bellingham, whose success since joining Madrid is believed to have influenced Guéhi’s thinking.

Guéhi would have another England teammate in Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid, something that could ease his process of settling in Madrid.

This comes as a major blow to Liverpool who were close to signing Guéhi in the summer transfer window and still hold interest in signing him next year.

Sources suggest that Guéhi isn’t keen on a mid-season transfer, preferring to assess his options in the summer when he can negotiate freely.

Crystal Palace star is on his way out of Selhurst Park

For now, Crystal Palace appear resigned to losing their star defender, who has quietly established himself as one of England’s most consistent performers.

If Real Madrid can finalise the deal as expected, they will have beaten some of Europe’s biggest clubs to sign the Premier League centre-back.

All eyes will now be on Liverpool and how they react to this potential setback in the transfer market.

