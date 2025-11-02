‘Keep an eye on that one’ – Romano opens up about Man United interest in playmaker

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered an important update on Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá, addressing recent speculation surrounding the Brazilian’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports surfaced in the last few days linking the West Ham United playmaker with a move to Old Trafford.

Since joining West Ham from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2022, Paquetá has established himself as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has started every game for the Hammers this season, registering three goals in ten appearances across all competitions, displaying his influence on the team.

Lucas Paquetá wants to leave West Ham United

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, the Brazilian is said to be eager for a transfer that could elevate his chances of securing a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

That has ignited rumours of a move to Man United next year. His current contract runs until 2027, but West Ham could be forced to evaluate offers next year if the midfielder pushes for a move.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano clarified the current situation, saying:

“In January, if there is the right opportunity, Paquetá could have the possibility to leave West Ham. So keep an eye on that one, it’s a concrete possibility. But at the moment, I’m not aware of any advanced or concrete negotiations between Manchester United and West Ham or with Paquetá’s camp.”

Romano also stressed that while Paquetá fits the profile of player United need, financial constraints could complicate any potential move.

“Paquetá could be very interesting in terms of role and quality,” he added. “But financially, West Ham are not going to give him away for cheap.”

Man United’s priority in January remains a defensive midfielder, with Paquetá’s attacking profile viewed as a secondary target for the summer.

Man United are currently not targeting Paquetá

Nonetheless, his name continues to circulate internally at Old Trafford as part of the club’s long-term recruitment strategy under Amorim, who reportedly admires the Brazilian’s versatility and work rate.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, who were close to signing Paquetá last summer before his betting investigation emerged, are also monitoring his situation.

West Ham remain confident of keeping their playmaker until at least the end of the season. Yet as Romano hinted, Paquetá’s ambition and growing list of admirers mean his future could be away from the Hammers.

