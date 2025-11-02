Sources: Man United face Spurs competition to sign £70m “Rolls Royce” Premier League star

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jarrad Branthwaite continues to draw serious attention from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur closely monitoring the young defender’s situation at Everton.

The 23-year-old remains one of the most promising centre-backs in English football and top Premier League clubs are interested in signing him, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Branthwaite, who signed a new deal extending his stay at Goodison Park until 2030, is considered a vital part of Everton’s future.

Everton’s stance remains firm, the club has no intention of selling and continues to value the England international at around £70 million, a figure that previously discouraged United’s approach last summer.

Man United admire Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Man United have kept long-term admiration for Branthwaite, viewing him as a potential pillar in their defensive rebuild.

Tottenham, meanwhile, see him as an ideal fit for Thomas Frank’s system, particularly as the north London side continues to search for a left-footed centre-back.

Despite the growing interest, Branthwaite is understood to be content at Everton and not pushing for a move.

With his long-term contract in place and his market value rising, a summer move could be more realistic, particularly if United or Spurs make a renewed push.

For now, Everton fans can breathe easy, their prized young defender isn’t going anywhere soon, but the chase for Branthwaite is far from over.

Next year could be decisive for Branthwaite

The England international has been praised for his quality and called ‘Rolls Royce’ by an insider.

His maturity, composure, and potential make him one of the most sought-after defenders in the league and as the next transfer window approaches, it’s clear that his name will once again dominate headlines.

Whether he stays loyal to Everton or takes the next step in his career remains to be seen.

Report: Man United preparing to launch £44m move for 17-goal target