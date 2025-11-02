Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a tough start to life at Real Madrid. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool in the summer to sign for Real Madrid on a cut-price deal, made possible due to his expiring contract at Anfield. Much was made of that move at the time, but so far, the right-back has struggled for prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trent was in-and-out of the starting line-up in the early stages of the season, before a hamstring injury in September ruled him out for six weeks. He returned to the Real Madrid squad last weekend, but he has yet to make an appearance since being back at 100% fitness, with midfielder Federico Valverde being preferred at right-back for the time being.

Trent Alexander-Arnold not interested in Premier League move

This has led to speculation on Trent’s future, but as per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has explained that neither player nor club are considering an exit.

“I can’t see it myself. Obviously, it’s not been the ideal start for Trent Alexander-Arnold over at Real Madrid. He’s had his injury problems, he’s just recently recovered and was on the bench for El Classico.

“It does look like he will probably get more opportunities in the starting XI in the upcoming weeks with Dani Carvajal having knee surgery. Liverpool are missing him, no doubt they’re missing his creativity, but I don’t think Alexander-Arnold is thinking about leaving Real Madrid any time soon. He’ll be keeping his head down and looking to win a place in Xabi Alonso’s plans.

“I don’t think Real Madrid will be pushing him out the door just yet. And as I said, player himself won’t want to give up on this dream of his to be a success in Madrid. So yeah, I think I don’t envisage any move for Alexander-Arnold. I’m sure the player’s just as focused on breaking into that team.”

It will be interesting to see whether Trent can force his way into the Real Madrid squad over the coming weeks, but even if he cannot, his future will remain in the Spanish capital.