Trent Alexander-Arnold may have just admitted he planned Real Madrid move all along, contradicting his Liverpool exit story – opinion

(Photo by Michael Regan/Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sensational switch from Liverpool to Real Madrid last summer continues to stir controversy, with the England international now appearing to admit that his mind was made up long before his departure.

The right-back’s contract saga dominated headlines throughout last season, as reports claimed he turned down multiple new deal offers from Liverpool, supposedly holding out for improved terms.

Yet speculation linking him with Real Madrid never faded, and many suggested the Trent Alexander-Arnold was deliberately running down his contract to secure a free move to the Spanish giants.

While senior teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk faced the media regularly to discuss their own contract situations, Trent’s absence from interviews became noticeable.

This silence, combined with his eventual exit, frustrated Liverpool fans, who accused their boyhood star of leaving the club in a way that would cause serious financial loss, given he was arguably their most valuable asset.

Trent’s Real Madrid unveiling raised eyebrows among Liverpool fans

Cracks began to appear in Trent’s narrative soon after the move. During his Real Madrid unveiling in June 2025, he slipped up by saying he had been “waiting a long time” for the transfer, a phrase that fuelled claims he’d been planning the switch for months.

He quickly corrected himself, insisting he had only been waiting a couple of weeks since the deal was finalised.

Adding further fuel, Trent spoke fluent Spanish during the presentation, suggesting he had been preparing for life in Madrid well in advance.

Jude Bellingham’s influence behind Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid decision

Now, ahead of the highly anticipated Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Trent has once again hinted that his decision to leave Anfield was made early, and that Jude Bellingham played a major role in convincing him.

Speaking to Amazon Prime (via Liverpool.com), he said:

“There was a lot of speculation… the ‘agent Jude ’ stuff. It was more so in his first season (at Real Madrid)… we’d meet up at England camps and everyone would want to know what it was like behind the scenes (at Real Madrid )… he said it was incredible, and he’d never seen anything like it.

“The drive from the whole club, to win and the expectation to win. He talked so highly of the club, and I’d made my mind up at the end of the day, I needed a change for me. I wanted a new challenge on and off the pitch.”

That admission is unlikely to sit well with Liverpool supporters, who will now feel vindicated in believing that the transfer saga was orchestrated long before it became public — and that the narrative around rejected contracts was merely a way to shift blame back onto the club.