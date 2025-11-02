Aston Villa boss Unai Emery looking to sign Real Madrid man in January

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have emerged as serious contenders to sign Real Madrid’s Brazilian prodigy Endrick on loan in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Birmingham Live.

The 19-year-old forward, once hailed as one of the brightest young talents in world football, is now said to be pushing for a temporary move away from the Bernabéu in search of regular playing time.

Villa, who signed Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott in the summer transfer window, are now turning their attention toward strengthening their attacking options.

Aston Villa need more depth in attack

Sancho has yet to find the net since arriving in Birmingham, while Elliott has struggled to make a consistent impact under Unai Emery, prompting the club’s recruitment team to explore additional attacking reinforcements.

Endrick is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation in Spain. Despite joining Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £63.4 million, the young Brazilian has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, he was occasionally introduced from the bench to gain experience, but since Xabi Alonso took charge in the summer, his playing time has significantly diminished.

Endrick has reportedly informed his representatives that he will “have to leave on loan unless there’s a drastic change” in his role at the club.

The player is eager to play regular football to maintain his development and secure a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Competition is intense to sign Endrick

Several European clubs, including Manchester United and Aston Villa, have made contact with Endrick’s camp to explore a potential loan deal.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund have also been loosely linked, but Villa’s strong sporting project and Premier League platform could make them a more appealing short-term destination.

For Endrick, the coming months could prove crucial. After struggling to find space in Real Madrid’s star-studded forward line, a loan spell in England could offer him both the exposure and the competitive experience he needs to reignite his rising career.

