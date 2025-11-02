Virgil Van Dijk hits back at Wayne Rooney over recent criticism

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has fired back at recent criticism from Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, dismissing claims that the Reds have lacked leadership this season as “lazy.”

The Liverpool centre-back has come under the spotlight this season after his team’s poor performances.

The Reds lost four league games in a row and from leading the Premier League table, they are now seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Those poor performances from the Merseyside club highlighted the displays of all their players, particularly club captain Van Dijk who is the leader of their defense.

Wayne Rooney recently criticised Van Dijk

Rooney, speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show last week, questioned the attitude and body language of Liverpool’s senior players, particularly Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, suggesting that their demeanor on the pitch has not been up to the standard expected of leaders.

“Their body language this term isn’t right,” the former England striker remarked, pointing to what he perceived as a drop in intensity and authority among Liverpool’s key figures.

However, following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield, Van Dijk was quick to defend both himself and his teammates, insisting that the team’s unity and collective effort remain as strong as ever.

“I didn’t hear him last year,” the Dutchman told reporters with a smile, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“It doesn’t hurt me, to be honest. I feel like, just to come back to this particular player, he’s obviously a legend, a big player of the game who inspired so many. I can only say positive things, but I feel that comment is just a bit of a lazy criticism. That’s my personal opinion.”

Van Dijk went on to emphasise that football is a team effort, and leadership cannot be judged solely by visible emotion or on-pitch gestures.

“It’s easy to blame players when things don’t go perfectly, but he knows, as well as anyone, that we do it together. We’re all trying to help each other and push forward,” he added.

“When things go well, you don’t hear that kind of talk at all. It is what it is, pundits have to do their job, and everyone is entitled to an opinion. There are no hard feelings, and I don’t take it personally.”

Liverpool captain has done his talking on the pitch

The defender’s calm yet assertive response reflects the leadership qualities that have defined his career at Liverpool.

While Rooney’s remarks sparked debate among pundits and fans alike, Van Dijk’s dignified response has reaffirmed his standing as a leader, one who prefers to let his performances and professionalism do the talking.

Liverpool need a similar performance from Van Dijk against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week and against Manchester City after that.

