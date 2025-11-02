Vitor Pereira is no longer Wolves manager. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolves have become the latest Premier League side to part ways with their manager, having taken the decision to sack Vitor Pereira. The 57-year-old, who had been in charge for 11 months, becomes the fourth manager in the league to be relieved of his duties, following Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou (both Nottingham Forest) and Graham Potter (West Ham).

It has been a miserable start to the season for Wolves, who are still yet to win a league match. Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham confirmed an unwanted piece of Premier League history (via Squawka) that they became the first club to start two consecutive campaigns with 10 winless matches.

Vitor Pereira sacked after Wolves’ dismal Premier League start

On the back of this, Wolves made the decision to sack Pereira, as confirmed via an official statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Wolves have parted company with head coach Vitor Pereira, after a winless start to the 2025/26 season.

“Upon his arrival at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaches made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a successful second half of the Premier League campaign. However, results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary.

“All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club.”

Under-21 head coach James Collins and under-18 head coach Richard Walker have taken charge of Wolves on an interim basis, although it is expected that a replacement will be appointed before next weekend’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. At that point, it will be hoped that they can finally get off the mark in terms of Premier League victories, although a more realistic target may be against Crystal Palace after the international break.