Sources: Barcelona face stumbling block to sign Marcus Rashford in a permanent move

Barcelona are intensifying their efforts to make Marcus Rashford’s move to the Camp Nou permanent, with club sources describing him as one of manager Hansi Flick’s top priorities for 2026.

The Manchester United forward, currently thriving in Spain, has impressed both on and off the pitch, quickly earning the trust of the coaching staff and integrating seamlessly into Barcelona’s dressing room culture.

Barcelona view Rashford as a long-term solution to their left-sided attacking needs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Marcus Rashford has impressed at Barcelona

The 28-year-old has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 14 appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

The La Liga club have been impressed with Rashford’s versatility and goal scoring quality which have drawn praise from Hansi Flick, who is believed to have personally endorsed the move to club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

The major stumbling block, however, remains Rashford’s salary. After signing a lucrative new contract with Man United in the summer of 2023, the Englishman’s wages significantly exceed Barcelona’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) limits.

The Catalan giants are crafting a long-term deal that would involve a reduced base salary but include performance-based bonuses and image rights incentives.

If Rashford agrees to this financial compromise, a deal could be finalised as early as the January transfer window.

Barcelona face competition to sign the versatile attacker

Financially, Barcelona are prepared to pay €30 million, slightly below Rashford’s €35 million release clause.

However, Barcelona face stiff competition. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all monitoring Rashford’s situation closely.

Chelsea and Arsenal are considering potential moves should the player wish to remain in the Premier League.

Still, Barcelona’s confidence is growing. Rashford’s strong rapport with Flick and his enthusiasm for Spanish football have made the Catalan club his preferred destination.

He feels valued and motivated again. If Barcelona can make the numbers work, Rashford wants to stay.

