Man United want to sign a Chelsea star. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United intend to make a big-money midfielder signing in 2026, having missed out on Carlos Baleba this summer. They are still interested in the Brighton player, as well as Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson – and now, a new name has emerged in recent days.

Recently, it was reported that Man United considered a summer move for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, and that their interest in the 21-year-old still remains. He has been a regular part of Enzo Maresca’s plans this season, although he has struggled to command a starting place more often than not, which could open the door to a future transfer.

Chelsea not contemplating Andrey Santos sale

However, Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed that Chelsea have no plans to let Santos leave, no less to a direct rival in Man United.

“I would be very surprised if Chelsea would even consider letting Andrey Santos go, especially to a Premier League rival in Man United. He’s a top young player, he’s very highly regarded within the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t imagine Chelsea will be looking to let him leave anytime soon. He’s under a long-term contract until 2030 at Chelsea as well. So Chelsea obviously have no real plans to lose him. I don’t see Chelsea listening to any offers for him anytime soon. They turned down a huge offer from the Saudi Pro League for Andrey Santos last month.

“So I don’t think they’ll be looking to lose the young player. Obviously they’ll be hoping that he can make an impact for Enzo Maresca’s side.”

It will be interesting to see whether Santos considers a move away from Chelsea, especially as he would likely get more playing time if he were to join Man United.