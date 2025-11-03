Englishman wants to replace Daniel Farke at Leeds United

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The pressure is increasing on manager Daniel Farke at Leeds United.

After the 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League, Farke has come under criticism and his job at Elland Road could be in trouble.

Leeds are currently 16th in the Premier League, just four points above the relegation zone.

Football presenter Jeff Stelling has hinted that Steven Gerrard could be a surprise contender for the Leeds United managerial job, should the club decide to part ways with Farke.

Jeff Stelling tips Steven Gerrard for Leeds United job

Speaking on TalkSport Breakfast, the former Soccer Saturday host discussed Farke’s precarious position at Elland Road following a string of disappointing performances, including the recent defeat to Brighton, which has reignited criticism from sections of the Leeds fanbase.

“Daniel Farke wasn’t universally popular with Leeds fans even when they got promoted, and he’s under a lot of pressure right now,” Stelling explained.

“The manner of their defeat at Brighton has left a lot of Leeds fans questioning him. And I just wonder whether Steven Gerrard is maybe holding fire for something like that, although I’m not sure whether an ex-Liverpool man can go and manage Leeds.”

Gerrard has previously been linked with a return to English football. His name has surfaced in several managerial discussions over the past year, particularly after a mixed spell with Aston Villa.

While Gerrard’s tenure at Villa Park ended in disappointment, his earlier success at Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 and halted Celtic’s dominance, has kept his reputation strong in certain circles.

Stelling’s comments come amid growing concern about Leeds’ upcoming fixture list, which includes a daunting run of games.

“Look at the fixtures, Ally,” he said to co-host Ally McCoist.

“Leeds have got Forest away, then Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Scary, isn’t it?”

Gerrard is targeting a return to management

Gerrard has long been interested in a Premier League return and could view a club like Leeds, with its passionate fanbase and big-club infrastructure, as a realistic next step.

For now, Leeds United remain committed to Farke, who guided them back into the Premier League and has emphasized patience during the club’s transition phase.

But with pressure mounting and the team facing a brutal set of fixtures, speculation about potential successors like Gerrard is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

