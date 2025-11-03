Wolves need a new manager. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolves on the lookout for a new manager, having taken the decision to sack Vitor Pereira after a winless start to the 2025-26 Premier League season. A number of candidates have been linked with the position over the last 24 hours, and among them is former Liverpool and Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers left his post as Celtic manager last week, following on from poor domestic form that had left the defending champions eight points behind runaways leaders Hearts in the SPFL Premiership. He is not seeking his next job, although it is far from concern that it will be at Molineux.

Brendan Rodgers has concerns about being Wolves manager

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has cast doubt on Rodgers’ willingness to take the reins at Wolves.

“Rodgers’ situation at Celtic came to a head quicker than many expected. Now, he’s got to be careful about where his next move is. Going somewhere like Wolves is a possibility, but it’s not exactly a step forward in his career.

“He’ll have a look at the situation and make a decision about, if he was to take over tomorrow, does he feel he would be able to turn things around? I’d say probably keep an eye on this, but I expect he will have concerns about the role.

“They’re winless in 10 games, stranded at the bottom of the table, the players aren’t performing and the situation has started to feel a bit toxic. So for Rodgers, it’s a huge decision and one he doesn’t want to get wrong. He won’t want a relegation on his CV, and that’s a very real possibility there. So I think there are some doubts, and it’s a decision he has to be absolutely sure about.”

It remains to be seen who ends up as Wolves’ next manager. Alongside Rodgers, there have been strong links to the likes of Gary O’Neil and Erik ten Hag.