Harry Kane considering unexpected transfer decision that will upset Tottenham

(Photo by FC Bayern München-Pool/Getty Images)

Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich has taken a dramatic twist, with reports from Spanish outlet Sport revealing that the England captain is seriously considering a shock move to Barcelona next summer.

The 32-year-old striker has been in extraordinary form for Bayern this season, yet whispers from Catalonia suggest he may be tempted by one final career challenge in La Liga.

Kane has taken Germany by storm since his transfer from Tottenham in 2023.

The English striker has an impressive record this season, scoring an astonishing 22 goals in just 15 appearances this campaign.

Harry Kane has reached a new level at Bayern Munich

His performances have made Bayern Munich a force in the Bundesliga and in European football.

Along the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Kane has made a stunning start to the season.

Despite this, Sport reports that the forward is open to exploring new opportunities when his €65 million release clause becomes active at the end of the season.

The clause, negotiated into his Bayern deal by his representatives, is expected to trigger a flurry of interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona reportedly positioning themselves at the front of the queue.

The Catalan giants, currently reshaping their attack under Hansi Flick, see Kane as the ideal experienced striker to eventually succeed Robert Lewandowski, who turns 38 next year.

While Kane remains committed to Bayern for now, his contract terms give him flexibility.

Kane is happy in Munich, but he’s always been open to new experiences if the timing and project are right.

Bayern Munich have no desire to let him leave

Bayern, for their part, are determined to keep their star man. Yet with Barcelona’s long-standing admiration, the appeal of Spain’s lifestyle, and the possibility of writing a new chapter in his glittering career, the idea of Kane trading Bavaria for Catalonia is no longer far-fetched.

Kane’s former club Tottenham are reportedly exploring the opportunity to bring Kane back to north London.

Manchester United are also expected to be a part of the race to sign Kane if he decides to leave Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane transfer situation in full: Battle between Bayern, Spurs & Man Utd, one club in pole position