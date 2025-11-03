Leeds could do business in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds are focused on their efforts to avoid immediate relegation from the Premier League, but there are other areas that are being looked at too, with one of those being the players currently out on loan.

During the summer, a number of Leeds players swapped Elland Road for La Liga. Junior Firpo signed for Real Betis after his contract expired, while Mateo Joseph ended up at Mallorca on a season-long loan, which is also the case for Largie Ramazani at Valencia.

Ramazani, who joined Leeds back in 2024 from another Spanish side in Almeria, has struggled for prominence at Valencia since his arrival, and on top of this, he was recently injured. And there is now a chance that he returns to Elland Road in January.

Leeds able to recall Largie Ramazani from Valencia loan

According to The Athletic (via Leeds All Over), Leeds have a recall clause in the loan agreement between themselves and Valencia, and this is able to be triggered when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Leeds are likely to make a decision on Ramazani in the coming weeks, once he returns from injury. At that point, it can be known whether he will be counted on as an important player for Valencia for the remainder of the season – if this is not the case, it would make a lot of sense for him to be recalled, so that he can either stay in Daniel Farke’s squad or be sent to another club.

Crucially, Ramazani is able to join another club in January, as he did not play for Leeds prior to be loaned out to Valencia – he was on the bench in the Premier League opener against Everton, but he was not brought on by Farke.