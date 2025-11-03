One player does not want to return to Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Man City parted ways did a significant amount of business during the summer transfer window, both in terms of arrivals and exits. One player that left was Manuel Akanji, who signed for Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

Since heading to the San Siro, Akanji has been an ever-present member of Christian Chivu’s side, who are currently one point off the top of the Serie A standings. He has settled into life in Italy very well, to the point that he is now hoping to remain there on a permanent basis.

Manuel Akanji intends to stay at Inter Milan permanently

Akanji, who was linked with Tottenham prior to his Inter Milan move, has revealed (via Fabrizio Romano) that he wants to remain at the Nerazzurri on the permanent basis, thus making it clear that he has no intention of returning to Man City next summer.

“We will see… I hope Inter will buy me on permanent deal. I feel very good here. I will give my best and then we will see.”

Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan are able to buy Akanji next summer via a €15m buy option. Man City would surely welcome that being triggered – although it would not be a surprise to see the Serie A giants trying to renegotiate a deal at a lower price, given that they are one of a number of Italian clubs whose financial situation is far from great.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Akanji evolves. He has made a fine start to life at Inter Milan, but it is likely that no decision will be made by the club themselves until closer to the end of the season.