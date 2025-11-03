Man United set to go against Liverpool to sign ‘exceptional’ Premier League star

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Mullan, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace’s England international defender Marc Guehi, according to TBR Football, joining a growing list of top European clubs eager to land the highly sought-after centre-back when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Guehi, 25, has reportedly made the decision not to renew his deal with Palace, opening the door for one of the most competitive free-agent battles in recent memory.

His contract situation means that, come the summer, the composed and intelligent defender will be available on a free transfer, attracting attention from nearly every major club in England and several of Europe’s elite.

Marc Guehi was close to joining Liverpool in the summer

The England international came close to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window. He even had a medical ahead of a potential move to Anfield but Palace pulled the plug in the final moments and the defender ended up staying at Selhurst Park.

The Merseyside club still remain interested in the centre-back. Clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have all expressed serious interest in recent months.

Now, Man United, who are actively seeking long-term defensive reinforcements, have joined the pursuit.

Football journalist Graeme Bailey described Guehi’s situation as one of the standout transfer stories of the upcoming window.

“I said months ago that Marc Guehi is going to be one of the most in-demand Bosman free transfers of all-time, and that is how it is shaping up. “Every major club in England, now including Manchester United, are keen, whilst abroad, it is a who’s who of world football from Real Madrid and Barcelona to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. He is going to have his pick. “But I am told as relaxed as he is on the pitch, he mirrors that off the pitch, but that is another big part of his appeal. His character is a huge reason why all these clubs have no qualms about going for him.”

Man United are one of many clubs chasing Guehi

For Palace, losing their defensive linchpin will be a massive blow, but for Guehi, it represents the next step in a career that continues to ascend rapidly.

The centre-back is a regular member of the England national team and his leadership qualities at Palace have been praised after he lead them to FA Cup and Community Shield success this year.

The England international has been described as an “exceptional” player.

