Man United step up scouting of £60m star lighting up the Premier League this season

Manchester United are ramping up their interest in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as they continue to identify potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.



The 25-year-old Ghana international has been one of the Premier League’s best performers this season, catching the eye of United’s recruitment department with his pace and clinical finishing.

Semenyo has been in superb form for Bournemouth, registering nine goal involvements in just ten matches, a remarkable return that has elevated him among the league’s most productive wingers.

His ability to operate across the front line, coupled with his work rate and physicality, has made him a standout under Andoni Iraola, whose attacking system has helped unleash the forward’s full potential.

Man United are closely watching Antoine Semenyo

United’s scouts have been tracking Semenyo’s progress closely since the start of the campaign. The club sees him as a player capable of bringing energy, creativity, and versatility to their frontline.

United are reportedly considering a £60 million summer move, though a January approach has not been ruled out if the player’s form continues at this level.

However, Bournemouth are reluctant to part with their star man midway through the season.

The Cherries will only consider massive offers and are confident of keeping Semenyo until at least the summer.

Red Devils are also targeting a new midfielder

Meanwhile, United’s long-term transfer plans also extend beyond Semenyo. Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, valued at around £70 million, has reportedly emerged as a priority target for 2026.

Signing a midfielder and wide attacker is on the agenda at Old Trafford for next year and Semenyo and Anderson are the two players they are targeting.

Semenyo is also being targeted by Liverpool who are looking for a long term replacement of Mohamed Salah.

