Manchester United have been given the green light to make a mega money to sign one of their top transfer targets.

Man United pushed hard to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in the summer but the Seagulls proved to be tough a nut to crack as they refused to sell him for anything less than £120m.

Eventually the door closed on the Red Devils at that time but it was reported that Man United will return for him in the coming transfer windows.

Man United given green light to make official bid for Carlos Baleba

In fact, it has been reported that Ruben Amorim and INEOS have made him him their top transfer priority in 2026.

And there appears to be a significant progress in their pursuit, with reliable transfer insider sharing an exciting update on Monday evening.

As per his sources, negotiations are now underway between Man United and Brighton, with the Red Devils given the go ahead to make an official bid for the player, which is going to be close to £90m.

Taking to X, he reported: “We have it on good authority that Man United and Brighton are once again negotiating for the transfer of Carlos Baleba. Manchester United owners are willing to spend £90m on the player.”

Carlos Baleba would instantly improve the Manchester United midfield

While Casemiro has been a key player in Ruben Amorim’s rebuild this season, his long-term future at the club remains uncertain.

His current contract with the club expires in 2026, and there is yet to be discussions regarding a contract extension.

Casemiro’s defensive profile is characterised by positional discipline and high efficiency in direct confrontation. He maintains an elite rate of 4.07 tackles per 90 minutes.

This, combined with his excellent 62.2% ground duel success rate, confirms his capacity to operate as a specialized positional barrier, maximizing his effectiveness when actively engaged in static, physical duels.

Baleba, on the other hand operates primarily as a defensive midfielder , displays high overall defensive engagement despite his lower total minutes.

He has accumulated 41 total tackles and 26 total interceptions. Crucially, Baleba’s ball-winning is notable for its recovery volume; he averages 6.7 Ball Recoveries per 90.

This figure is higher than any current Manchester United midfielder, indicating a high work rate and excellent spatial awareness for secondary possession recovery.