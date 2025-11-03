Newcastle want to make signings in January. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It has been a tough start to the season for Newcastle, but there is plenty of time for Eddie Howe to put things right – and he could do so by having further players added to his squad when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Some of Newcastle’s problems have stemmed from only having one fit striker. Nick Woltemade has impressed since his summer move from Stuttgart, but he has been solely relied upon in the number nine position, given that Yoane Wissa is yet to make his first appearance for his new club.

Wissa picked up a knee injury on international duty soon after joining Newcastle, and that has kept him out until now. Because of this, there are suggestions that another striker could be signed in January, although one target has written off his chances of a mid-season move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle given slim chance of signing Samu Aghehowa

As per Football Insider, Porto’s Samu Aghehowa is not interested in joining Newcastle in January, were they to make a move.

“Porto are going good in the Portuguese league right now. They’ll be very reluctant to sell Aghehowa and I’m sure the player himself is happy with life at Porto right now. He’ll be focusing on doing his best for him and winning his place in the Spain squad for the World Cup. So I don’t see any move happening in January.

“There’s a lot of interest in like Aghehowa, a top young player, still only 21, six-foot-four. He looks like he’s built for the Premier League. He’s got good pace, he’s a good finisher.”

Samu, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, could be a player to watch next summer, but for now, he is likely to remain as a Porto player until the end of the season at the very least.