Rodrygo Goes could be heading to the Premier League. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham both signed attacking players in the summer, but there could be more to come in 2026. They each missed out on signing Rodrygo Goes in 2025, but it could be a different story in the future.

During the summer transfer window, Rodrygo had been expected to leave Real Madrid, given that he had fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal wanted him, as did the likes of Tottenham, Man City and Liverpool, but in the end, he did not end up making a move, but things could now be different.

Rodrygo Goes increasingly open to Real Madrid exit

Rodrygo has continued to struggle for prominence at Real Madrid this season, and according to Graeme Bailey (via TBR Football), he is becoming increasingly open to leaving in 2026, which is good news for the still-interested Arsenal and Tottenham.

“Rodrygo’s situation has not improved this season. As we reported in the summer, Xabi Alonso always planned on making Arda Guler one of his key figures, and that has played out as expected. With teen starlet Franco Mastantuono also getting regular game time, there is little sign of how Rodrygo can find a route back into the line-up.

“I am told that Rodrygo is again considering his options, and one possibility is a switch to the Premier League, which could become a real option in January. He is certainly one to watch as we approach the New Year.”

This season is an important one for Rodrygo, who will be eyeing a starting spot for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. He is unlikely to get that if he continues to play second fiddle to the likes of Vinicius Junior and Franco Mastantuono at Real Madrid, so there is certainly scope for him to consider leaving when the transfer window re-opens in January.