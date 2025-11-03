Report: Erik ten Hag linked with a surprise managerial return to the Premier League

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly being discussed as an option for the Wolves job.

That is according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has revealed that among names that are being discussed internally by Wolves, is the Dutch manager.

Ornstein claims that Wolves have discussed Ten Hag internally as one of several names in contention for the role.

The Midlands club are exploring all possible options as they look to find the right manager to turn around their disastrous start to the season.

Wolves currently sit 20th in the league with zero wins in 10 games, two draws and eight defeats.

The woeful form has put them right in the thick of a relegation battle and would require someone who could immediately inspire them and get them out of the relegation zone.

Several other names have been mentioned so far. Former Man United midfielder Michael Carrick is one of them after his impressive job at Middlesbrough.

Former Liverpool and Spurs star Robbie Keane has also been linked with role.

Gary O’Neil who was sacked just last year by Wolves was considered the favourite to return to the club, however, as per the latest update from Ornstein, O’Neil has withdrawn himself from the running.

Would Erik ten Hag be the right man for the Wolves job?

Erik ten Hag built a strong reputation at Ajax for his excellent job with the Dutch club.

Taking over in December 2017, Ten Hag inherited a talented but underachieving squad and quickly instilled a clear tactical identity based on high pressing, intelligent positional play, and fluid attacking football.

His Ajax side became known for their fearless approach, combining traditional Dutch total football principles with modern intensity and discipline.

The 2018/19 season remains the pinnacle of his Ajax reign. Under Ten Hag, Ajax produced a remarkable Champions League campaign, defeating Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the semi-finals, where they came within seconds of reaching the final.

He also guided Ajax to multiple Eredivisie titles and KNVB Cup triumphs, re-establishing their dominance in Dutch football.

Ten Hag’s success earned him a move to Manchester United, where his first season brought renewed optimism.

He guided United to a third-place finish and won the Carabao Cup, ending the club’s six-year trophy drought.

However, his second season unravelled amid poor performances and dressing-room unrest, with United finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Despite this, Ten Hag still managed to win the FA Cup, beating Manchester City in the final, a victory that briefly bought him time.

An awful start to the 2024/25 campaign led to INEOS dismissing Ten Hag and appointing Ruben Amorim as his replacement.

His brief and unsuccessful stint at Bayer Leverkusen further dented his reputation, but the Dutchman’s pedigree, built on his Ajax years and trophy record remains undeniable.

With Wolves desperate to avoid relegation, appointing an experienced manager like Erik ten Hag who would be keen to prove himself in England could be a gamble worth making .