Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly set to go head-to-head for Real Madrid’s young Brazilian striker Endrick, according to the Daily Star.

The 19-year-old has struggled to cement a regular place in the Spanish champions’ starting lineup under Xabi Alonso, prompting speculation that he could seek a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu when the January transfer window opens.

Endrick, widely regarded as one of Brazil’s brightest attacking talents, joined Real Madrid amid huge fanfare in a deal worth up to £63 million after dazzling for Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A.

Endrick is looking for more playing time

However, despite his potential, opportunities have been limited this season, with Alonso preferring to rely on experienced forwards such as Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.

The teenager made his first appearance of the campaign as a late substitute in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Valencia, sparking renewed debate about his immediate future.

Ligue 1 side Lyon currently lead the chase for Endrick’s signature, but both Man United and Aston Villa have now entered the race.

Endrick is open to a loan move if it guarantees consistent first-team football, something he sees as crucial for his development ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Endrick wants to play more regularly and prove himself in Europe. Real Madrid still believe in his potential but are open to loan offers that will accelerate his growth.

Man United are looking for short term solutions

United, under Rúben Amorim, are looking to strengthen their attacking depth in January and see Endrick as an ideal short-term option who can add pace and unpredictability to their frontline.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, have been closely monitoring the situation as they look to add more attacking firepower in the winter window. Having struggled with signings like Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott, they see Endrick as a player who can add a spark to their attack.

With interest from across Europe, including clubs in France, England, and Italy, Endrick faces a crucial decision about the next stage of his career.

