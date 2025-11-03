‘I would not be surprised’ – Romano hints at surprise January exit for Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italian started the season impressively for the Reds, often making an impact after coming on from the bench.

However, he has still found it difficult to get playing time under Arne Slot this season.

The former Juventus man was linked with a move away from Anfield in the summer transfer window but he changed his mind and decided to stay at the club to prove himself.

It hasn’t worked well for him so far and despite the manager appreciating the player’s form and efforts, that has not translated into playing time.

Federico Chiesa is looking for more playing time

Slot favours Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo for his wide positions and even with the club struggling recently, Chiesa found it difficult to get playing time.

Unless his situation changes at Liverpool, a January exit could be on the cards and Romano has claimed that he would not be surprised if Italian clubs return for the winger in the January transfer window in two months.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast:

“It’s been a strange start to the season for Chiesa, also because at the very beginning of the summer window, the plan was to leave, and then everything changed several times with Arne Slot and with the management.

“The desire of Federico Chiesa is to finish the season at Liverpool and then assess the situation in the summer. When Chiesa goes public and says ‘I want to stay here, I want to compete for my spot’, it’s the reality. Chiesa wants to continue with Liverpool.

“Then, obviously, he wants to play – he needs to play – otherwise in January I would not be surprised if Italian clubs return to the table and try again to get Chiesa from Liverpool. They might try. But at the moment, the desire of Liverpool and Chiesa is to continue together. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy move in January, but interest remains and we have to follow the game time in the next two months.”

Chiesa’s Liverpool future remains uncertain

Although the player hopes to continue at Liverpool, his situation could change soon.

Chiesa wants to prove himself by playing and want to return to the national team squad under coach Gennaro Gattuso.

With the World Cup coming next year, Chiesa is targeting a place in the Italy squad and for that to happen, he needs more playing time at Liverpool.

Slot’s management of the Italian winger has not been the best. Despite the struggles of current players this season, Slot has not been able to integrate Chiesa in the team when it was the best opportunity to do that.

The Italian has become a fan favourite at Anfield due to his impactful performances but as far as his own career ambitions are concerned, Chiesa is unhappy with how things have gone at Liverpool.

