West Ham defeated Newcastle on Sunday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham have had a difficult season so far, but they returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at the London Stadium, with goals coming from Lucas Paqueta, Sven Botman (OG) and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham had failed to win at the London Stadium this season prior to the match, but that poor streak can now be put to bed. They will now hope to kick on over the coming weeks, as they seek a significant improvement under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who replaced Graham Potter at the helm in September.

There were many reasons to smile for West Ham fans on Sunday, and another came later in the day when the club released footage of their heroes celebrating in the aftermath of the Newcastle win.

Popular player spotted celebrating West Ham win vs Newcastle

As per Hammers News, there was a lot of love from West Ham supporters after seeing Ollie Scarles involved in the dressing room celebrations after the victory over Newcastle. The 19-year-old academy graduate is popular among fans, who were disappointed when he was forced to undergo surgery in recent weeks after he fractured his collarbone in the defeat at Leeds.

Scarles had barely featured for West Ham this season prior to being recalled for the match against Brentford in October, which Nuno did despite reports claiming that he would welcome the teenager’s exit in January. He started the following week at Elland Road, but was forced off after 25 minutes following a strong tackle that ended with him fracturing his collarbone, which required surgery.

West Ham fans will hope to see Scarles back involved as soon as possible, with the current plan being for him to make a return in December.