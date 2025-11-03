£27m West Ham star’s agent makes big admission about his future at the club

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Niclas Fullkrug’s agent has admitted that signing for West Ham has not worked out for this client.

West Ham signed Fullkrug in a £27m move last summer from Borussia Dortmund, coming fresh from a brilliant season at Borussia Dortmund and the Euro 2024.

However, he has not lived up to his expectations at the Hammers, with injuries playing a big role in his struggles.

Niclas Fullkrug’s agent makes West Ham transfer admission

Thorsten Wirth, Fullkrug’s agent, in a recent podcast interview that the German’s move has not worked out and suggested a move away from the London Stadium might be necessary.

He told TOMorrow Business Podcast (via talkSPORT): “Looking back, we have to say the transfer didn’t work out. There’s no point in sugar-coating it.”

“This (leaving West Ham) always has to happen in cooperation with the club, but I believe it can make sense to change something there.”

His agent pointed to recurring injury problems as the primary reason for the failed transition.

“Time and again, just when you thought: Now he’s coming, now he’ll show England it wasn’t just a good Euro and then nothing afterwards, another injury came,” Wirth explained.

“He’s had a bit of negative momentum and also some bad luck.”

Niclas Fullkrug’s time at West Ham marred with injuries

Since his high-profile arrival, the 32-year-old forward has missed a whopping 32 games with injuries across all competitions.

In the 27 games he has been fit, he as only managed to scored three goals and assisted another two.

The German has been slammed for his performances, with former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor stating that he is not good enough to play for West Ham.

What is next for Fullkrug?

With the agent of the player more or less confirming that the striker will be ending his London nightmare soon, it is interesting to see which club will take him of West Ham.

There were shocking reports in the summer that Real Madrid are keen on signing the former Werder Bremen star.

The most likely destination will be a return to Germany where there could be plenty of suitors who”d be keen take the Bundesliga experienced striker.