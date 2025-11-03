Jarrod Bowen is wanted by Tottenham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham returned to winning ways on Sunday with an impressive 3-1 victory over Newcastle, which starts their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Their chances of staying up will be significant increased if Jarrod Bowen sticks around for the entirety of the campaign, although that has not been taken for granted of late.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Tottenham want to sign Bowen, whom they see as an ideal addition to the attacking options in Thomas Frank’s squad. However, it will not be made easy by their London rivals, who value the 28-year-old as one of their most important players.

Jarrod Bowen will not leave West Ham in January

As per TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has revealed that West Ham will not allow Bowen to leave when the transfer window re-opens in January, although they may not have as much control over the situation by the time next summer rolls around.

“West Ham sources acknowledge players could leave, but Jarrod Bowen will not be one of them – the club know they can’t even consider letting him go in January. Tottenham love Bowen, but they are not alone and whilst I don’t see him going in the New Year, come the summer – it’s going to be hard to see West Ham keeping hold of him.”

It is clear that Bowen could be the difference between West Ham staying up or being relegated, but for a club of their size, this should not be their reality. And if they continue to struggle near the bottom of the Premier League table, it would be no surprise to see the England international consider his future at the London Stadium, irrespective of his well-known allegiance to the London club.

For now, Bowen is staying at West Ham, but it will remain to be seen whether this turns out to be his final season at the club.