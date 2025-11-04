***LEFT IMAGE*** Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has impressed in the Bundesliga since joining the club, and he is attracting the attention of top clubs.

According to a report from TBR Football, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on his development. They have watched them on multiple occasions, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his development as well.

Yan Diomande is a player in demand

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Despite Ole Werner having summer signing Johan Bakayoko and Norwegian star Antonio Nusa at his disposal, Diomande is the one everyone is talking about and looking at. “He really is special, I am told Red Bull think he could be their greatest prospect since Erling Haaland. Leipzig say there is no release clause, and already he is being talked about in the £88 million category. “From what I am hearing from scouts and clubs, there is not a player currently in Europe who has clubs more excited. Could he have a third club in 18 months, come next summer? It’s not beyond the realms of possibility.”

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has three goals and three assists in 10 matches for the German club this season. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a quality player with the right guidance. The Ivorian youth international could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League.

Where will Diomande end up?

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea could certainly use more quality on the flanks. They have struggled to create opportunities in the wide areas, and they need someone who can drive the team forward and take on defenders. The 18-year-old could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them.

On the other hand, Manchester United have recently invested in two wide players. It would be quite surprising if they decided to move for the 18-year-old. They will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup, and the young attacker will not want to sit on the bench.

Tottenham signed Xavi Simons during the summer transfer window from the German club. It remains to be seen whether they decide to raid them once again for Diomande now.

The young attacker needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities.