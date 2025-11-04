Arsenal players celebrate in the win over Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Spanish midfielder Javi Guerra from Valencia.

According to Fichajes, they will face competition from Atletico Madrid as well. Guerra has been hailed as a “really good” player.

The player has a €40 million release clause in his contract, but Valencia would be prepared to accept an offer of around €25 million for him. Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs willing to pay up for the playmaker.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to get the deal done. Guerra was linked with Manchester United in the summer.

Arsenal could use Javi Guerra

Guerra is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He will add control and creativity to the Arsenal midfield. He has been linked with multiple top clubs in recent months.

The opportunity to join Arsenal could be quite exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies regularly. At Valencia, he is unlikely to push for the league title or the Champions League anytime soon. On the other hand, Arsenal are currently on top of the league table, and they came close to winning the league title in the last two seasons as well.

Arsenal need more control in the midfield, and Guerra would be an excellent long-term investment. He would get to play alongside top-quality players at Arsenal, and it could help him improve further.

Meanwhile, the reported investment seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential. Arsenal have the resources to get the deal done, and the transfer could look like a huge bargain in future.

Where will Guerra end up?

Atletico Madrid could present a unique opportunity to the player as well. He would be able to continue in his homeland if he joins them. They are a team capable of fighting for major trophies as well. However, the opportunity at Arsenal is certainly far more exciting because of their resources and global stature.

It will be interesting to see what the midfielder decides. He should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities to develop himself and fulfil his potential.