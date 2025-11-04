Aston Villa set to agree £100m release clause for playmaker

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have issued a strong message to Europe’s elite clubs circling Morgan Rogers, making it clear that the 23-year-old winger is not for sale, at least not cheaply.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are set to offer Rogers a massive new contract that will include a release clause worth close to £100 million, effectively pricing out even some of the Premier League’s richest sides.

The move represents a major show of intent from Unai Emery’s side, who view Rogers as a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Aston Villa set to reward Morgan Rogers with new deal

The new deal will also see the former Manchester City academy graduate’s wages double from £75,000 to £150,000 per week, putting him among the highest earners at Villa Park alongside Emiliano Martínez and Ollie Watkins.

Rogers’ rapid rise under Emery has not gone unnoticed. After an excellent breakout campaign last season, he has continued to impress.

His versatility, capable of playing on either flank or behind the striker, has made him a key weapon in Villa’s attacking arsenal.

It’s no surprise, then, that seven of Europe’s biggest clubs have shown interest. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich have all made formal enquiries in recent months.

However, with Villa now attaching a nine-figure valuation, those suitors have effectively been warned off, at least for the foreseeable future.

Rogers is Villa’s biggest asset at the moment

For Rogers, the new deal is both a reward and a declaration of faith. Still just 23, he has emerged as one of the Premier League’s brightest young English talents.

While some of Europe’s heavyweights may continue to monitor his progress, Villa’s stance is firm, Rogers is central to their ambitions. The Midlands club, now a regular contender for European qualification, are determined not to be bullied by bigger names or bigger budgets.

If Rogers continues his current trajectory, that £100 million clause may one day look like a bargain.

But for now, Aston Villa have made their intentions clear, their prized asset is staying put.

