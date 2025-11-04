A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper will leave the Italian club at the end of the season. His contract comes to an end in the summer, and he has decided not to sign an extension with them.

According to Fichajes, negotiations between the player and the club have stalled, and the club’s sporting director is working hard to mend the relationship between the player and the board. However, there have been financial disagreements, and the club has broken promises. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to sign an extension.

Meanwhile, Chelsea wanted to sign the player during the summer transfer window, and they are the leading candidates to sign the French international if he does not renew his contract with Milan.

They are watching closely, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea could use Mike Maignan

It is no secret that they need a quality goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez has been inconsistent, and Mike Maignan would be a major upgrade on the Spaniard.

The French goalkeeper has proven himself for multiple clubs, and he is a key player for his country as well. There is no doubt that he is one of the best goalkeepers in European football, and he could be a huge improvement on Chelsea’s current options. Maignan has been branded as “elite” in the past.

The Blues will need players like him if they want to compete with elite clubs for major trophies. Signing someone of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Maignan could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for the experienced goalkeeper at this stage of his career. This could be his final opportunity to join another elite club. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to push for a move to Chelsea in the coming months.

Chelsea will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the goalkeeper when the transfer window reopens in January.