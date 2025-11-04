Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus are prepared to let the Serbian international leave the club in January, and they will demand £17.5 million for him. The two English clubs have the finances to pay, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are interested in securing his signature. However, it would be quite surprising if Chelsea decided to make a move. They have recently signed a couple of strikers, and they do not need to invest in that area anymore. They should look to bring in a quality wide player instead.

Tottenham need Dusan Vlahovic

On the other hand, Tottenham need more depth in the final third. They need a clinical finisher who can find the back of the net regularly. Vlahovic could be a very useful acquisition for them, especially at the given price. He could prove to be a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football.

The Serbian is highly rated across Europe, and Micah Richards has heaped praise on him previously.

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live. “He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

Vlahovic could be a handy option

The reported asking price seems very reasonable for a player of his ability. It could be a gamble worth taking. If he manages to hit top form, the deal could look like a masterstroke.

He will be attracted to the idea of moving to a top team as well, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He has the physicality to suit English football, and it could be the ideal next step in his career.