Jadon Sancho of Chelsea holds back Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur as they clash with Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are currently the favourites to sign the Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa from FC Porto.

The 21-year-old is one of the best young players in the world, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He has been hailed as a “super player”.

Chelsea to sign Samu Aghehowa?

Chelsea have recently signed Liam Delap and João Pedro. It would be quite surprising if they decided to spend a substantial amount of money on another striker. But, understandably, Tottenham want to sign him. They are in desperate need of a clinical finisher.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals in 14 matches this season, and he could transform the north London club. He would add some much-needed goals to the side.

The 21-year-old is more than just a goalscorer, and he will add physicality and hold-up play to the side as well. As per Fichajes, he is available for a fee of around €80 million, and it remains to be seen which of the two teams can get the deal done.

Porto will not want to lose him soon, but they will be under pressure to sell if there is a substantial offer on the table.

Aghehowa could fancy a move

The player is likely to be attracted if the Premier League clubs come forward with a lucrative proposal. He will want to take the next step in his career, and the move to the Premier League could catapult him into the limelight.

He has the tools to develop into a world-class player, and competing alongside elite players at Chelsea and Tottenham will help him improve further. It could accelerate his development.

Chelsea and Tottenham will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly, and they need quality players like him. Even though the asking price is huge, it would be a long-term investment, and the player could end up justifying the outlay.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. It is highly unlikely that Porto will accept the offer in January. It could derail their season if they sell their best player in the middle of the campaign.