Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in securing the services of Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from Milan in the past as well. According to Fichajes, Chelsea are front-runners to secure his services, and they are ready to make a strong push in order to get the deal done. They would be willing to pay around €120 million to sign the Portuguese international.

The report claims that the amount could convince Milan to sell the player, but the offer would have to arrive at the right time. It seems unlikely that Milan will sell him in the middle of the season.

Chelsea will probably have to wait until the summer transfer window to get the deal done. Leao has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Rafael Leao would improve Chelsea

The Blues believe that he could add the speed, power and goals they currently need. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

The player has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he could be tempted to join Chelsea full stop. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they might not need to convince him too much. Leao has been hailed as an “amazing talent”.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with an offer in the coming months.

Chelsea need top talents like Leao

The Blues managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League recently. However, they have not been able to push for the league title or the Champions League. They will want to get back amongst the elite soon. Signing the Portuguese international would be ideal for them. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker, and he could transform Chelsea going forward.

€120 million is a lot of money, and Milan will find it difficult to turn it down if Chelsea comes forward with the offer eventually.