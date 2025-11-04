Contact initiated: Man United star edges closer to premature exit after latest development

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

AS Roma have reportedly opened talks over a potential move for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, as the Dutch striker looks to revive his career away from Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 24-year-old has instructed his representatives to explore a loan exit in January after falling out of favour under Rúben Amorim.

Zirkzee, who made his name in Serie A during a prolific spell with Bologna, has struggled to make a similar impact since joining Man United.

Despite flashes of his technical skill and link-up play, he has seen limited game time this season, prompting frustration over his role in Amorim’s setup.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for playing time at Man United

Since the summer signing of Benjamin Sesko, Amorim has preferred the new striker over the Dutchman.

Sources in Italy claim that AS Roma have already established contact with Zirkzee’s camp, viewing him as an ideal attacking reinforcement. They are confident over Zirkzee’s success in Serie A due to his past record for Bologna.

Games 58 Goals 14 Assists 9

However, Roma are not alone in the chase. Reports suggest that Juventus and AC Milan are also monitoring Zirkzee’s situation closely, with both clubs interested in bolstering their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

Zirkzee himself is said to be open to returning to Italy, a league where he previously thrived and earned recognition.

Man United, while not actively pushing for his sale, are open to a loan move with an option to buy, depending on the structure of the deal.

A January move could suit all the parties

A temporary move could serve all parties well, giving Zirkzee valuable playing time, providing Roma a creative attacking option, and allowing United to reassess his progress next summer.

A major reason behind Zirkzee’s intention to leave the Red Devils in January is to get playing time so that he can fight for a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup next year.

A move to Serie A cannot be ruled out for Zirkzee who has reportedly fallen out of favour with Amorim at Old Trafford.

