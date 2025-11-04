Erling Haaland rejects Messi-Ronaldo comparisons: ‘I’m just Erling’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has once again downplayed comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting that he doesn’t belong in the same conversation as the two modern-day legends of football.

Speaking humbly ahead of the match against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week, the Manchester City striker emphasised that his focus remains solely on scoring goals and improving his game, not on competing with the sport’s all-time greats.

Haaland scored two goals for his team against Bournemouth at the weekend and continued his brilliant form this season.

Erling Haaland is in the form of his life

The Norwegian attacker has now scored 13 goals in 10 Premier League appearances for City this season.

He has four goals in the Champions League in three appearances and the striker would be hoping to continue his form against Dortmund in the Champions League.

When asked about being mentioned alongside Ronaldo and Messi, players who have dominated global football for nearly two decades, Haaland was quick to shut down the idea.

“No, not at all! No one can get close to those two, so no,” he said with a smile, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I am just Erling, a Norwegian guy scoring goals. That won’t change.”

Haaland’s remarks reflect his grounded attitude despite his meteoric rise in world football.

Since joining Man City in 2022, the 25-year-old has rewritten record books at a staggering pace, winning the Premier League Golden Boot, Champions League, and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, achievements that have naturally drawn parallels to the dominance once shown by Ronaldo and Messi.

Haaland admires both Messi and Ronaldo

However, the Norwegian forward has often stressed that he admires, rather than rivals, the pair.

While Haaland continues to break scoring records at an astonishing rate, he remains humble about his place in the game.

For football fans, it’s that humility, combined with his ruthless efficiency in front of goal, that makes Erling Haaland one of the most compelling figures in the game today.

Man City fans will be wondering how to buy Man City vs Borussia Dortmund tickets to see Haaland in action at the Etihad Stadium this week.

